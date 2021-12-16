Amazon Driver Makes Delivery as Tornado Sirens Wail in Omaha, Nebraska

An Amazon driver delivered a package during a tornado-warned storm in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 15.

Video shared by Ryan Watson, who said it was taken at 3.48pm in the Benson area of Omaha, shows a man in an Amazon shirt leaving an Amazon van to deliver a package, while tornado sirens wail in the background.

Tornado warnings were in place across Omaha on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service said a tornado had been observed in western suburbs of Omaha, near Benson.

At least six people were killed when a tornado ripped the roof off an Amazon warehouse in Illinois on December 10. Amazon faced criticism from families of some workers over the company’s health and safety policies, according to media reports.

Storyful has asked Amazon to comment on Watson’s video. Credit: Ryan Watson via Storyful