Amazon Driver Has Bag Stolen While Delivering Package, Tampa Police Say

Police in Tampa, Florida, released video on November 3 that they said shows two suspects robbing an Amazon truck.

Tampa Police Department said the Amazon driver’s phone and backpack were stolen while the driver was delivering a package on October 26 and were looking to identify the suspects.

In footage released by Tampa Police Department, a car can be seen driving up to the parked truck. A man can be seen reaching in through an open window. Later in the footage, a man can be seen opening the truck door and grabbing a bag from the front seat. Credit: Tampa Police Department via Storyful