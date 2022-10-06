Amazon Delivery Driver Complies With Request to 'Hide Packages From Husband'

An Amazon driver went above and beyond when delivering packages to a home in Johns Creek, Georgia, by following the instructions on a humorous doormat that reads “hide packages from husband.”

Ring camera footage from Brian and Maria Coles’s home shows the Amazon delivery driver reading the doormat and taking the instructions seriously by placing the package on a bench at the front door, and concealing it with a bundle of pillows.

Speaking to Storyful, Brian Coles said, “Well, I was teasing my wife telling her she buys too many packages and that’s why she bought the doormat.” Credit: Brian Coles via Storyful