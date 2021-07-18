'Amazing' Rotation Seen During Tornado-Warned Storm in New Jersey
A rash of severe weather saw tornado warnings issued for parts of New York and New Jersey on Saturday, July 17.
This video, recorded in Woodbridge, New Jersey, on Saturday, shows clouds spiraling during a storm in the area. The National Weather Service, which issued a tornado warning for Woodbridge on Saturday afternoon, later tweeted that the video showed “rotation associated with the earlier tornado warned storm.” Credit: Collin Gross via Storyful