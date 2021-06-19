Amazing basketball trick shot will blow your mind
Check out how casually this dude executes one of the coolest trick shots we've ever seen. Incredible!
Check out how casually this dude executes one of the coolest trick shots we've ever seen. Incredible!
Marc-Andre Fleury's failed behind-the-net adventure late in Game 3 cost the Vegas Golden Knights in a massive way.
A 25-point comeback in Game 6 versus the Jazz has the Clippers in the WCF.
If you're wondering who Richard Bland is, join the club.
Seth Curry saved the Philadelphia 76ers' season.
That's one way for the U.S. Open to torment a golfer.
Sang Ho Baek appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at George Mason.
The Montreal Canadiens already had a tough task ahead of them against the Vegas Golden Knights, and now they'll be without their head coach.
Kemba Walker's time with the Celtics is over.
Organizers are expected to make a final decision on local fans as soon as Monday.
Edmonton Elks wide receiver Shai Ross just dunked an Oreo like you've never seen before.
Shohei Ohtani is going to mash some taters at Coors Field.
Kyrie Irving left Game 4 of the series early after tweaking his ankle, and hasn't played since.
While Toronto fans have been forced to take a back seat during this year's NBA playoffs, there's still a lot of Raptors news to digest and dissect during the offseason.
Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.
Alex Harvill was attempting a 351-foot jump.
Kevin Durant produced a playoff performance for the history books against the Bucks in Game 5 while Chris Paul's terrible run of luck in the playoffs continued as he entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.
MADRID (AP) — Spain included Pau Gasol in its preliminary squad for the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. The 40-year-old Gasol was among the 18 players called up by coach Sergio Scariolo to prepare for the Tokyo Games. Only 12 players will make the final squad. The two-time NBA champion is trying to play in his fifth Olympics. He was included after overcoming a long injury layoff and a successful return to Barcelona this season. He will turn 41 before the games open on July 23. Gasol’s brother, Marc,
The Nets' Big Three isn't looking like much anymore. Do Giannis and the Bucks have enough juice to knock them off in Game 7?
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — At least someone on the Switzerland team has a reason to celebrate. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer went home after Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Italy for the birth of his second child, and then rejoined the team Friday. Now for the more difficult task of turning around a failing European Championship campaign. With both teams in a must-win situation, Switzerland's game against Turkey on Sunday might just turn into a festival of attacking soccer. A draw is of no use to either as they t
ROME (AP) — Why stop now? That’s Italy’s approach for its final group match at the European Championship against Wales. The Azzurri have already advanced to the round of 16 but they are playing with so much spirit and audacity that it’s gotten to the point where it’s become infectious. So even though coach Roberto Mancini is expected to rest several starters from the opening two matches — both 3-0 wins — the reserves are just as anxious to carry out Italy’s free-flowing attacking game. “There’s