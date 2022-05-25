Amazing Backyard Roller Coaster Evokes Spirit of Old West

A man who went viral for building a 26-foot-tall roller coaster during COVID lockdowns in his parents’ backyard in Napa, California, has outdone himself by reworking the ride into an Old West tribute with about 900 feet of track.

Sean LaRochelle was a 29-year-old studying architecture at Clemson University with experience in the construction industry when he decided to build the first coaster: a tribute to Disneyland’s Matterhorn ride. LaRochelle told Storyful he had a whole team of “mechanical, civil, and electrical engineers, architects, musical composers, welders, carpenters, rock artisans” to help him.

That roller coaster was a viral hit, prompting him to make an even bigger ride, named Little Thunder, “inspired by the majesty, wonder, and danger of the Old West,” as LaRochelle told Storyful. The roller coaster has a max speed of 22 miles per hour, about 900 feet of track, and the tallest mountain on the set stands about 22 feet, he said. Credit: Sean LaRochelle via Storyful