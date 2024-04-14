Amari Bailey rocks the rim
Michael Che was humbled by basketball star Caitlin Clark when she crashed Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment after the comedian made a sexist joke at her expense. “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron,” Che said. Che then introduced the real …
The Duchess stepped out to support Prince Harry at a polo match and her look was one of her best of all time - read more
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
The trio were spotted together in Florida during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club
NBC/screengrabSaturday Night Live’s Michael Che has a history of using jokes to diminish women’s sports, and this week was no different. During Saturday’s “Weekend Update,” Che shared that “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired—and replaced with an apron.”The joke elicited plenty of groans—followed by some huge laughs when Clark herself joined Che and Colin Jost at their desk just a few seconds later.Clark wasn’t quite buying it when Che
Jon Rahm went from fighting for the green jacket a year ago to fighting back from below the cut line at the Masters. The defending champion was 6 over Friday and in danger of missing the weekend after a three-putt double bogey at the par-4 14th.
The Duke of Sussex took part in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Harry's charity, Sentebale, where he was joined by Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras
PARIS (AP) — U.S. track and field athletes have around four dozen pieces to choose from when assembling their uniforms at the Olympics. The one grabbing the most attention is a high-cut leotard that barely covers the bikini line and has triggered debate between those who think it is sexist and others who argue they don't need the internet to make sure they have good uniforms. Among those critical or laughing at the uniforms included Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter Britton Wilson and even a
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
A mother spent thousands of dollars and countless hours on her high school daughter's sports. The bonding time they shared makes it all worth it.
The Kansas City Royals stacked their lineup in a different way against the Mets. It led to a bunch of runs.
Victor Wembanyama's rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs is over. The Spurs said that the 7-foot-4 French phenom will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Detroit Pistons, ending a year that will almost certainly see him take home rookie of the year honors. His final numbers: 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and an NBA-best 3.6 blocked shots per game. Wembanyama — the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft — appeared in 71 games with the Spurs, who enter the finale with a 21-60 re
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — The sequel turned out to be just as good for Wrexham. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday. That's back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League. “This is the ride of our lives,” Reynolds wrote on X, formely Twitter, after the game.
The 2024 Masters continues to Round 4 with 13 LIV Golf stars chasing the green jacket. Here is an updated leaderboard for the LIV tour at Augusta on Sunday.
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Not knowing her next opponent yet, Taylor Heise took the diplomatic approach in saying she didn’t have a preference who the United States would face in the women’s world hockey championship gold-medal game. And yet, when offered the chance to say anything derogatory about Canada, Heise laughed and said, “nope” three times on Saturday before adding: “We’ll keep that to the ice if we need to.” And it’s on the ice where one of global sports’ and women’s hockey’s fiercest and long
A lot of people don't know about the silver trophy, a model of the clubhouse that weighs about 20 pounds and is the size of a modest birthday cake.
GM Bill Armstrong told the team it would relocate to Salt Lake City and the move would be official after the season finale, according to reports.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in Florida for their annual Sentebale polo match and whilst I was there I caught up with Nacho Figueras. See details.