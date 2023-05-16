'How am I supposed to get to work?': Why local man was barred from riding Metro bus
'How am I supposed to get to work?': Why local man was barred from riding Metro bus
'How am I supposed to get to work?': Why local man was barred from riding Metro bus
A Chicago-bound Boeing 747 cargo plane bound for Chicago returned to the runway shortly after take-off when its landing gear failed to retract.
Hasan called out "Christian" conservatives for some not-very-Christian behaviors.
A 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat owner made a warranty claim over a broken engine, but a PCM code that can't be erased alerted Dodge to void the warranty.
Nearly three years after Vida Smith was killed by her friend and former gambling partner, police have located her body in Banff National Park. But the Calgary Police Service won't say if the killer's information led to the discovery of the victim's remains. Last fall, following a murder trial, a jury convicted Smith's a long-time friend Chris Lee, a.k.a. Kevin Barton, of manslaughter in her death. Before Lee's sentencing hearing, he took homicide detectives to an area in the mountains where he s
Rossana Delgado, a mother of two, was found 120 miles away from where she was last seen in April 2021
WARNING: This story contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a popular Burnaby Park in 2017 was strangled to death, according to the doctor who performed the autopsy. Dr. Jason Morin, a forensic pathologist who worked at Vancouver General Hospital at the time, outlined his findings from his examination of the deceased teen's body while testifying during the trial of Ibrahim Ali. "
He said he’d divorce her aunt for her before the road trip from Tennessee to New Mexico, prosecutors say.
Natalie HullA Missouri student has been suspended after filming her white geometry teacher using a racial slur in the middle of class. Now, the girl and her family are calling for the school to reverse the punishment and apologize.Mary Walton, a 15-year-old student at Glendale High School in Springfield, was informed on Friday morning that she was being reprimanded after recording her teacher using the N-word in class.“She’s still processing everything, and she doesn’t understand what she did wr
She was zip tied and tortured at the man’s Cleveland residence before being found, Ohio officials said.
He stabbed her fingers and drove around “all day” with her on the floorboard, according to police.
Deputies said they became suspicious when she and a man gave conflicting information about her “due date.”
Suspect will be arraigned later this month in stabbing
The body of Mohamed Abou Fofana was found on Monday, less than a day after he went missing while playing at a park, prompting a multi-agency search
The clamour for reparations is growing louder. Last month, Laura Trevelyan announced that she is doing penance for the sins of her slave-owning ancestors by giving £100,000 to an economic development fund in Grenada. Having left the BBC, she began her campaign by challenging King Charles to apologise for William III’s investment in the slave-trading Royal African Company in the 1690s. Then Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour MP for Streatham, picked up the baton by demanding that Rishi Sunak “offer a full
Coronation Street's Billy Mayhew looks likely to discover Paul Foreman's secrets next week, as he follows him to court.
Three male teenagers have been charged in connection with offensive flyers targeting two young girls that were found posted around the Ajax area, Durham Regional Police say. In a statement, the Durham District School Board (DDSB) described the incidents as "extremely upsetting and unsettling incidents of anti-Black racism." The accused — ages 15, 17 and 18 — are each facing five charges of harassment by means of repeated telecommunications, police say. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, members
Authorities in Serbia on Sunday displayed stacks of guns and cartons of hand grenades from the thousands of weapons, including anti-tank rocket launchers, that they said people handed over since back-to-back mass shootings stunned the Balkan nation. The government declared a one-month amnesty period for citizens to surrender unregistered weapons as part of a crackdown on guns following the two shootings in two days this month that left 17 people dead, many of them children. Populist President Aleksandar Vucic, whose government has faced public pressure in the wake of the separate shootings at a Belgrade school and in two villages, accompanied top police officials to view the assortment of arms arrayed near the town of Smederevo, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital.
Ameal Woods says he saved more than $40,000 to expand his trucking business when a deputy pulled him over and seized all the cash. Woods was never charged with a crime.
Some businesses in Newfoundland and Labrador are still struggling to fill the jobs they're offering, despite having access to a relatively untapped demographic resource: retirees looking to rejoin the workforce. Louis-Philippe Gauthier, vice-president, Atlantic, with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), told CBC News that a labour shortage still grips Atlantic Canada over three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted the workforce. More than 110,000 members of the CF
Tesla Inc's new vehicle-assembly system, which created instant buzz when it was unveiled in March, ignited a debate among auto manufacturing experts on whether CEO Elon Musk's so-called unboxed process is radical, revisionist or derivative - or all of the above. Musk believes the company needs to radically rethink conventional manufacturing methods in order to build more affordable - and profitable - electric vehicles in higher volumes. Investors have been waiting for Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker, to announce what is perceived as the company's holy grail: An electric vehicle priced under $30,000.