‘I am really tired’: Yuta Watanabe after win vs. Pacers
Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe played a career-high 21 minutes and he felt it. The rookie is known for his hustle and playing over 21 minutes left him exhausted.
OG Anunoby scores 30 points to help the shorthanded Toronto Raptors to a gritty win over the Indiana Pacers.
The Pirates continue to get rid of any players you've heard of before, sending Jameson Taillon to the Yankees.
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby had a lot of success penetrating against the Pacers’ bigs and explains why it’s easier to attack them.
Bam and Kyrie's jersey exchange had to be broken up by Heat security.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was tremendous on the defensive end against the Indiana Pacers as he tallied 3 steals, including a clutch one in the final seconds against Malcolm Brogdon.
Greg Olsen spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, but the final season with the Seahawks.
Dana White offered a blunt prediction for the upcoming exhibition between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.
What fantasy hockey dividends will be paid by the Patrik Laine trade?
The AFC's two best teams have arrived on a collision course in the championship game.
Social media detectives remain undefeated, and polarizing Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo may have just met their wrath.
Sprinter Andre De Grasse, a double medallist at the 2019 world track and field championships, didn't qualify for the 60-metre final at the American Track League's season-opening meet on Sunday in Fayetteville, Ark. He was seventh of eight runners in his preliminary heat in 6.79 seconds but needed a top-three finish to advance. Nigeria's Divine Oduduru, the 2019 NCAA outdoor 100 champion, won the first heat in 6.70, followed by Omar McLeod in 6.73, the Arkansas alum from Jamaica and 2016 Olympic champion in 110 hurdles. American Demek Kemp was third, also in 6.73. De Grasse ran a 6.60 personal-best on Feb. 7, 2015 to win at the prestigious Millrose Games in New York City. Trayvon Bromell, his training partner in Florida, led a 1-2-3 sweep by the United States in the second heat on Sunday, stopping the clock in 6.58. Marvin Bracy and Brandon Carnes clocked 6.72 and 6.74, respectively. Like De Grasse, Great Britain's Adam Gemili — the 2019 world bronze medallist in the outdoor 100 — was seventh in his heat in 6.81. Andre Ewers was the seventh qualifier and American Teammate Chris Belcher was awarded the eighth and final spot as a wild card. Biggest test since 2019 worlds Bromell, who won world bronze in 2015, broke from the field early in the final to post a winning time of 6.48, beating Oduduru (6.65) and Ewers (6.67). The world and American record of 6.34 belongs to Christian Coleman, the reigning world outdoor 100 champion who was banned for two years last October and lost his chance to succeed Usain Bolt as the fastest man at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. De Grasse twice ran the 100 and 200 outdoors in Florida during the coronavirus pandemic last July and August but Sunday's field was considered stronger and his stiffest test since worlds in Doha, Qatar, where the Markham, Ont., sprinter ran a 2019 season-best 9.90 for bronze in the 100 and 19.95 in a silver-medal performance in the 200. WATCH | De Grasse runs 9.90 PB in 2019 world 100 final: De Grasse, 26, won three medals at his 2016 Olympic debut in Rio before a pair of right hamstring injuries disrupted each of the next two seasons before he rebounded strongly in 2019. Sunday's event, which drew some of the top North American track and field athletes, began a four-week series at the University of Arkansas. Ryan Crouser breaks world shot put record Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the world indoor shot put record on Sunday with a throw of 22.82 metres on his first attempt to break Randy Barnes' mark of 22.66 from Jan. 20, 1989. Crouser's record is pending ratification. The 28-year-old Crouser's heave went so far that it nearly landed out of the area designed for the competition. He also had another toss that went 22.70. "It's a pretty good start to 2021," Crouser said on ESPN. "I feel like there is more there." Crouser, who trains at Arkansas, will have a chance to break his own record next Sunday. "First meet, first throw … usually it's a rocky start. The consistency is pretty good," Crouser said on the network broadcast. "For me, it's a continuation to develop my throw. These are usually things I'd see in June or July." Crouser, who won world silver in 2019, is hoping to defend his Olympic title in Tokyo.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay running back Aaron Jones left Sunday’s NFC championship game early in the third quarter with a chest injury suffered when he was tackled and fumbled going to the ground on a hit by Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead. Jones’ fumble set up Tom Brady’s third touchdown of the day, putting Tampa Bay up 28-10. Whitehead left with a shoulder injury on Green Bay’s next possession. Jones remained on the sideline and is listed as questionable to return. The Bucs announced Whitehead is out, leaving them with a pair of backup safeties in the lineup. Rookie Antoine Winfield, Jr., is inactive with an ankle injury. Packers defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster was carted to the locker room midway through the third quarter. There was immediate announcement on his injury. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
MILAN — Weston McKennie scored to help Juventus beat Bologna 2-0 in Serie A on Sunday and bounce back from its demoralizing loss to title rival Inter Milan. The American netted Juve’s second goal, in the 71st minute, after Arthur had given the Bianconeri the lead in the first half. Juventus moved within seven points of Italian league leader AC Milan, which was beaten 3-0 at home by Atalanta on Saturday. Second-place Inter Milan also dropped points with a 0-0 draw at Udinese. Nine-time defending champion Juventus has a match in hand. Juventus is fourth, level on points with fifth-place Atalanta. “It’s very important for us, we watched yesterday how both Milan clubs dropped points,” McKennie said. “We are a game down also. We still have to play both of them here in Turin. “It was important that we got the win today, three points closer. I think it will be a fight 'till the end of the season and we’ll see who wants it more.” Juventus had lost 2-0 at Inter last week but boosted morale by beating Napoli by the same scoreline on Wednesday to lift the Italian Super Cup. Andrea Pirlo’s side needed a stroke of luck to take the lead against Bologna in Turin, with Arthur’s somewhat hopeful shot deflecting into the bottom right corner in the 15th minute. It was Arthur’s first goal for Juventus since joining from Barcelona in June. Juventus had chances to double its lead, notably when Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski performed a stunning double save to keep out first Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort and then Federico Bernardeschi’s attempt on the rebound. It took Juventus until the 71st to get the second when McKennie headed in a corner for his fourth goal for the Bianconeri. McKennie almost doubled his tally immediately but Skorupski pulled off another spectacular save to keep out the American youngster’s close-range volley after great work from Ronaldo. FAST GOAL Hirving Lozano scored Napoli’s fastest goal in Serie A and also the third-fastest ever in the Italian top division. But Napoli went on to lose 3-1 at Hellas Verona. Lozano fired Napoli in front after just 8.9 seconds, according to statistics supplier Opta, which said he was just behind Rafael Leão and Paolo Poggi. Leão had broken Poggi’s 19-year-old record when he scored for AC Milan in a 2-1 win against Sassuolo last month. Federico Dimarco had been partly at fault for Lozano’s opener but the Verona defender atoned for his error by starting and finishing the move for the equalizer in the 34th. Antonín Barák netted what was to prove the winner for Verona in the 62nd, following an inspired pass from Mattia Zaccagni, who then scored Verona's third. Sixth-place Napoli is level on points with seventh-place Lazio, which beat visiting Sassuolo 2-1. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile scored for Lazio, which won its fourth straight. RELEGATION BATTLE Mattia Destro scored the only goal as Genoa beat fellow struggler Cagliari 1-0. Genoa moved four points above 18th-place Cagliari. Parma remained a point below Cagliari following a 2-0 loss at home to Sampdoria, which got goals from Maya Yoshida and Keita Baldé Diao. ___ AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf in Rome contributed. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press
The officials blew an obvious call. The Bucs made the most of the opportunity.
Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster. Olsen announced Sunday that he is ending his 14-year career to join Fox as a game analyst. The first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Olsen, 35, played for the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks. “Proud of what I was able to accomplish in this league, proud of the relationships and everything that the game has given me," Olsen said on Fox. “But sometimes, when it’s time it’s time, and my time in the NFL now has come to an end. I’m excited for the next chapter." A 2007 first-round draft pick by the Bears, Olsen spent his first four pro seasons in Chicago before being traded to Carolina for a third-round selection. It was one of the better transactions the Panthers have made. In his nine seasons with Carolina, Olsen made three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl and had 524 catches for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also was a team leader for the Panthers. Olsen spent his final season in Seattle, making 24 receptions and scoring once. Overall, he made 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 TDs. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
A small plane carrying four Palmas players and the club president crashed just after takeoff on Sunday.
Nia Dennis' latest routine is a must-watch.
The Buccaneers got two great highlights on consecutive plays for a score.
KONIGSSEE, Germany — Canadians Christine De Bruin and Sara Villani just missed capturing a medal Sunday in a women's two-man World Cup bobsleigh event. De Bruin, of Stony Plain, Alta., and Villani, of Norval, Ont., posted a time of one minute 42.27 seconds. That left them just .10 seconds out of third behind Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman. Germans Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack finished first in 1:41.71, ahead of compatriots Stephanie Schneider and Tamara Seer (1:41.96). Alysia Rissling and Dawn Richardson Wilson, both of Edmonton, were eighth (1:42.42) while Melissa Lotholz, of Barrhead, Alta., and Toronto's Erica Voss were 15th (1:43.25). Justin Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., was fifth in the four-man event in 1:38.21. His crew included Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C., Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., and Saskatoon's Ben Coakwell. Calgary's Chris Spring finished eighth in 1:38.44. His crew included Toronto's Chris Patrician and Mike Evelyn and Mark Mlakar, both of Ottawa. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021. The Canadian Press
Count Andrea Seccafien among the Olympians who believe the Tokyo Olympics can and will happen this July, even without athletes having to be vaccinated, despite a recent surge of coronavirus cases in the city. If the NBA, NFL and other leagues can operate with few positive tests, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers should be able to formulate a plan for a safe Games to accommodate an estimated 11,000 athletes, according to the Canadian runner. "I don't want to be a martyr for my sport, but I would trust what the IOC is planning, in terms of safety protocols," Seccafien, who moved to Australia in 2017 with her now-fiancé, said last week in a phone interview. "Maybe I'm a bit naïve but I think there's too much money and planning involved [to cancel] and it would destroy too many [Olympic] sports. "I'm going to train regardless, and worst-case scenario is I'm very prepared for a Games that don't happen, but there will be races and a season." Seccafien will block out the emotional highs and lows of the Olympic debate on Tuesday in Australia and attempt to run under 31 minutes 25 seconds to reach the Olympic standard in the women's 10,000 metres at Box Hill Athletics Track in Victoria. The race, scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET on Monday, is part of the 60th edition of Zatopek:10, which doubles as the Australian national track and field championships in Melbourne's eastern suburbs. The 30 year old qualified for the 5,000 in October 2019 at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, but wants to run both events in Tokyo. WATCH | Andrea Seccafien runs sub-15-minute 5,000m for 1st time: Seccafien will be racing the 10,000 for the first time since the Zatopek:10 event on Dec. 14, 2019 when she clocked 32:48.30 at the event named after Czech runner Emil Zatopek, who inspired the Australians with his willingness to engage with them as equals at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Best-ever threshold runs Last month, Seccafien was victorious at a half marathon in Australia's island state of Tasmania, her first race since late February 2020 before her mental health suffered greatly during two pandemic lockdowns. While Seccafien continued to run on a nearby trail system, she took a break from training in June before the second lockdown of 111 days. She is expected to push the tempo in Box Hill against defending Zatopek:10 champion Gen Gregson, who edged out the Guelph, Ont., native in 32:47.83 a year ago. Accomplished marathoner Sinead Divver, Seccafien's other Melbourne Track Club teammate in a strong field of about 20, clocked 31:25.49 at 2019 worlds. The Canadian and 43-year-old Divver were regular training partners in recent weeks when Seccafien had some of her best-ever threshold sessions of running a pace faster and harder than a regular easy run that indicated the Olympic standard is attainable. "On the track you can kind of fake it a bit," said Seccafien, "but the threshold is a good representation or your aerobic fitness and that is obviously good for the 10K. "We've been doing three sessions a week and I've been able to manage that workload. Good sessions, feeling good, running a lot and not super fatigued or injured." Seccafien expects a hard run Monday but might catch a break if a forecasted race temperature of 17 C with a 24 km/h wind can hold. It's supposed to feel like 38 C the day before. She also plans to draw on the experience of staying on pace and grinding through painful stretches of a long race, a skill Seccafien first learned at the University of Toronto, where her workouts often included a pace setter. She was also forced to grind out the final 8 kilometres of a half marathon last Feb. 2 in Marugame, Japan, where she set the Canadian women's record. "I was alone, the course was slightly uphill at that point and I was going into the wind. All of these really, really difficult conditions and I was riding the line of the record," Seccafien remembered. "I didn't have time to spare because I was hurting so bad. "I think the determination to stay on that pace, at least, is something I learned. Sometimes you have to focus on keeping moving forward."