Alzheimer's disease more common in women | Woman's Doctor
Women comprise almost two-thirds of the 6.2 million Americans 65 or older who have Alzheimer's disease. This means Alzheimer's disease is almost twice as common in women compared to men. Mercy Medical Center physician Dr. Ernestine Wright said one reason is women live longer. Wright said it's important to keep the brain healthy by exercising for 30 minutes at least five days a week, eating healthy and getting enough sleep to rest brain cells.