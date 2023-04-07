'It’s always been a dream of mine to fly': The flying violinist

CBC

A Hamilton senior says her landlord changed the locks on her rented home unannounced, then began moving her family's things out a few days later. The woman has been drawing from her limited income to rent a hotel room since Saturday, when she was locked out, she said. Crys is 67 and works as a nurse. CBC Hamilton has agreed to withhold her last name, as the woman fears her employment and future housing options may be at risk due to the eviction. Crys rented a downtown townhouse, living with her