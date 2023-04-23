Alvarez's two-run homer (6)
Yordan Alvarez slugs a two-run homer over the right-field wall, giving the Astros a 2-1 lead in the top of the 6th inning
Nate Diaz choked a Logan Paul lookalike into unconsciousness in a New Orleans street brawl that appeared to involve Chase DeMoor.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers some waiver wire considerations to help boost your roster.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri finally held his end-of-season press conference on Friday, a week and a half after Toronto's loss in the play-in game.
The Kings are up 2-1 in the playoff series against the Oilers after an OT goal that Edmonton felt shouldn't have been allowed because of a high stick.
Nate Diaz is no stranger to getting into altercations at combat sports events, and this time, he threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor.
Brandon Belt homered and drove in four runs to lead the Blue Jays to a 6-1 win over the Yankees
Connor Bedard isn't the only young hockey player turning heads at Saskatchewan rinks lately — so is 13-year-old Regina U13A Falcons captain Grady Greenslade. On March 12, Greenslade — who wears No. 5 — scored three goals within 10 seconds of game play in the second period of a regular season game in Balgonie, about 25 kilometres east of Regina. "I remember on the first goal just getting the puck and ripping it. The second goal, it was a two-on-two, then we scored," he told CBC's The Morning Edit
Matthew Knies was far from the Maple Leafs' best player in a dominant Game 2 win, but he showed well in his first taste of postseason action.
Like a lot of Toronto Raptors fans, Masai Ujiri didn't like what he saw from his team this season. But as team president, he could do something about it. Head coach Nick Nurse was fired by the Raptors on Friday after a disappointing season where Toronto failed to make the playoffs and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament. Ujiri addressed media about an hour after the Raptors announced Nurse's dismissal. Visibly ch
Mark Stone's return to the ice in Game 1 of the Vegas Golden Knights-Winnipeg Jets series was a disappointment. He made up for it in Game 2.
It's me! Hi! I'm the problem, it's me.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Boston captain Patrice Bergeron did not accompany the Bruins on their trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4 of an Eastern Conference first-round series with the Panthers. He missed Game 1 due to illness and Game 2 to an unspecified upper-body injury. Game 3 is Friday evening. “We believe Game 5 is likely,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. Bergeron was the Bruins’ third-leading scorer in the regular season with 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points. The 37-year-old forward got h
The retired university associate dean and mother of three from California is a top 12 finalist in the 2023 Swim Search. The magazine has been a launching pad for models like Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.
The Islanders were locked in another tight game with the Carolina Hurricanes until a big goal late opened a record-setting scoring outburst and helped New York get a big home win after a pair of one-goal losses on the road. Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the Islanders beat the Hurricanes 5-1 Friday night to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1. Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late — the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history — to pull away.
NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put Toronto ahead in the first inning with his 11th home run in the Bronx and Brandon Belt drove in four runs to lead the Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 6-1 Friday night. Yusei Kikuchi (3-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings and has a 1.91 ERA over five starts and one relief appearance at Yankee Stadium. Erik Swanson, Trevor Richards and Yimi García finished a five-htter. Wearing powder blue uniforms, Toronto went ahead against Domingo Germán
Three players received indefinite suspensions from the NFL and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 NFL season.
Paul Rudd has joined Reynolds and McElhenney in north Wales as the Red Dragons try to seal promotion
The actor has been known to be an avid supporter of the L.A. Kings and even created a video to play on the Jumbotron for the team
Novak Djokovic's Roland Garros hopes could be in the balance after he joined Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from the Madrid Open.
Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Hossein Vafaei after a bad-tempered build-up to their second-round match