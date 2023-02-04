Alumni day for FAU Women's basketball
Alumni day for FAU Women's basketball when they took on Charlotte.
Alumni day for FAU Women's basketball when they took on Charlotte.
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 9.
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023
Things turned ugly during Thursday's Cavaliers-Grizzlies game. Memphis' Dillon Brooks was suspended in the aftermath.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The cheers at FLA Live Arena were the loudest when Sarah Nurse of Canada’s women’s team scored during the NHL All-Star skills competition Friday night. Nurse used a breakaway move made popular by Swedish player Peter Forsberg to fool New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in a goaltender shooting event, electrifying the crowd. “One of my friends back home told me to try it,” Nurse said, “so I gave it a shot.” Nurse was joined by fellow Canadian team members Emily Clark and
SUNRISE, Fla. — Elias Pettersson provided the Vancouver Canucks with a rare memorable moment in an otherwise forgettable season. Away from the rink, Sidney Crosby took a plunge and Nick Suzuki registered his first birdie of the year. The NHL's all-star skills competition featured the classic events Friday — with a sprinkle of South Florida. Pettersson won the hardest shot event with a blast off the lanky centre's stick that registered 103.2 miles per hour, beating out Alex Ovechkin and three oth
The Manchester United boss said Jordan Ayew should have been sent off too.
The Blues have spent more than £500million since the summer, raising questions over how they will meet Financial Fair Play requirements.
The guilty plea and its dismissal revolve around a confrontation Nick Kyrgios had with ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in January 2021
The Boston Bruins are off to an impressive start and could threaten the NHL record for most victories in a season.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback spends an hour every day decompressing from modern life.
Heat team, coaches attend Herro’s jersey retirement
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball crew unveils their shortstop rankings for 2023.
This May, voters will decide if they want to turn 1.5 tons of garbage into a sparkling new arena and entertainment complex. It's trash either way.
Rob Gronkowski opened up to PEOPLE about his longtime friendship with Tom Brady and mentioned one specific prank during their time on the New England Patriots
HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine reached her first final in four years after top-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada retired with a shoulder injury during their semifinal match at the Thailand Open on Saturday. Tsurenko, in search of her fifth WTA title, was leading the 2019 U.S. Open champion 7-5, 4-0 when Andreescu stopped playing. The former world No. 23 fought from 3-5 down to take the first set and reeled off eight straight games before Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., retire
The two-month break in the LPGA Tour's domestic schedule worked out beautifully for Ally Ewing, who is at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in a different role. There was no better time to be his caddie, especially with the U.S. Women's Open coming to Pebble Beach this summer for the first time. “I had a down week and a good reason to get out to Pebble," Ewing said Thursday.
The last time Roger Federer visited Wimbledon – in late November – he was denied entry by an overzealous security guard who wanted to see his membership card.
With three members of Team Lawes trying to balance pregnancy with curling at times this season, Selena Njegovan was pleased her squad received an exemption to add an out-of-province replacement player for the national championship. What was disappointing, Njegovan said, was that only the top five teams in the national rankings were allowed to apply. The Curling Canada decision to limit eligibility for a pregnancy exemption at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was a hot topic in the sport's circl
Heat open to adding frontcourt reinforcement before trade deadline