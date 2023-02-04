Alumni day for FAU Women's basketball

The Canadian Press

HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine reached her first final in four years after top-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada retired with a shoulder injury during their semifinal match at the Thailand Open on Saturday. Tsurenko, in search of her fifth WTA title, was leading the 2019 U.S. Open champion 7-5, 4-0 when Andreescu stopped playing. The former world No. 23 fought from 3-5 down to take the first set and reeled off eight straight games before Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., retire