Altercation Between Sierra Leone Parliament Members Prompts Police Intervention

A altercation broke out at the Parliament of Sierra Leone in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on November 23, following a debate about a proposed change to the country’s electoral system, according to local media reports.

According to the BBC, the governing party supported the move, while the opposition believed it would be unconstitutional.

Local news reports said that officers intervened to stop the confrontation between the members of parliament (MPs) and to remove MPs who were disrupting the parliamentary procedure citing the police.

Footage posted on the Parliament of Sierra Leone’s official Facebook page on November 24 shows officers guiding people out of the room while an individual shouts “get them out” in the background. Credit: Parliament of Sierra Leone via Storyful