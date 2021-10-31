Altars adorn Mexico City ahead the Day of the Dead

This year sixteen altars located in the historic centre of the capital, adorn the area, each dotted with colourful flowers and candles.

Fused with Catholic festivals of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, the Day of the Dead is one of the most deep-rooted traditions in Mexico, celebrated by millions of people from Mayan Indians in the tropical south to urban professionals in Mexico City.

The Day of the Dead festival has its origins in a pre-Hispanic Aztec belief that the dead return to Earth one day each year to visit their loved ones.

Mexicans set out food and drinks for their departed loved ones and build colourful altars that celebrate their lives.