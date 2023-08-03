Alpine school district becomes 1st in county to provide affordable housing for teachers

The Canadian Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her locked in a makeshift, cinderblock jail cell until she bloodied her hands while breaking open the door to escape, the FBI said Tuesday. The man now faces federal charges, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four more states. “This woman was kidnapped, chained, s