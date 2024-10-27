Alperen Sengun nails it from behind the arc
Alperen Sengun nails it from behind the arc, 10/26/2024
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel reached the second-most touchdown passes in NCAA history in the Ducks' win over Illinois.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Yankees seemed headed to a Game 1 victory before an extra 90 feet made all the difference.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
The past is real, not predictive. That's what Wilson's late best friend and mental coach Trevor Moawad always told him. After his first start and win in Pittsburgh, Wilson's leaning into neutrality to rebound from his rocky Broncos years.
A matchup between two star-laden, big-market franchises is "the perfect storm" for ticket demand, StubHub's Adam Budelli told Yahoo Sports.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to go behind the scenes on the biggest news and storylines from around the NFL.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman provide their complete World Series preview, including the major narratives, a breakdown of the position-by-position battles, their predictions for the series and a tribute to the late Fernando Valenzuela.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.