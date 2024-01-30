Alperen Sengun hammers it home
Alperen Sengun hammers it home, 01/29/2024
A camera inside Flagler County's Matanzas High School captured the moment 17-year-old Brendan Depa attacked the paraprofessional, knocking her unconscious. He then began kicking at the teacher's aide before kneeling on top of her and repeatedly punching her in the head. The trigger for the attack was talk of taking away Depa's Nintendo Switch. In a news release the day after the Feb. 21, 2023 attack, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it was "absolutely horrendous" and "unprovoked."
“If it will cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that’s my intent,” Carroll said during her first interview following last week's $83.3 million verdict.
Cody Sager and his colleagues have answered more than 30 distress calls over the past week from concerned Calgary residents.The roofing technician, who works with Calgary Elite Roofing, says his team has been repeatedly dealing with complaints over what appears to be attic rain, a phenomenon that is often observed when the weather gets warmer after a cold spell."When it goes from –30 [or] –40 to plus five [degrees] in two days, that's when the issue presents itself and it will start by a small d
King Charles cannot stand warm environments, often opening windows across his royal residences that have led to "constant battles" with his wife Queen Camilla, according to her sister Annabel Elliot
Stephanie Grisham also examined former first lady Melania Trump’s reported role in her husband’s attacks on the advice columnist.
UPDATE, video added Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang didn’t seem too thrilled when Dave Chappelle, for reasons unknown to the audience and apparently some of the SNL cast, jumped on stage during the cast’s good night segment at the end of Saturday’s show. Watch video of the segment below. Chappelle, who has drawn …
The 39-year-old had been married less than a month when she went missing, her family says.
We've seen this quote spread across the internet before.
The former president has often pointed to his uncle as evidence of his own "good genes."
Eighteen months after having a cesarean birth, a "dinner plate-sized" surgical tool was found inside a woman's abdomen in Auckland, New Zealand.
Kylie Jenner is not the only one who wishes she hadn't had cosmetic surgery when she was younger.
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
The Arizona GOP crowd gave Lake a piece of their mind after audio showed the state's Republican party chair appearing to push her to stay out of politics.
Former President Trump, who has predicted economic doom if he’s not elected back to the White House, said Monday he should get credit for the stock market’s recent record highs, more than three years after he left office. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that polls that show him ahead of…
The Democratic Texas congresswoman expertly trolled the far-right Boebert.
"Russia will probably still have control of some portion of Ukraine, Crimea, the land bridge to Russia," said former NATO commander James Stavridis.
A lawyer for Donald Trump said on Monday a possible conflict of interest involving the judge who oversaw E. Jean Carroll's recent defamation trial may justify overturning the writer's $83.3 million award. In a letter filed in federal court in Manhattan, the lawyer Alina Habba cited a Jan. 27 New York Post article discussing U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan's alleged prior working relationship with Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who is not related. Both worked about two years at the same time at the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in the early 1990s, before Judge Kaplan was appointed to the federal bench in 1994.
The president also flipped former first lady Melania Trump's slogan back at his predecessor.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split up in 2023 and have both now moved on with new partners.
A letter by a court-appointed monitor overseeing Donald Trump's business-fraud case indicated he may have engaged in tax evasion, The Daily Beast reported.