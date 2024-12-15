Alperen Sengun finishes through contact

Hunter is the fifth non-QB to win the Heisman in the 2000s.
Bill Belichick is off to a great start on the recruiting trail in North Carolina.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 15.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.
The 49ers were thin at linebacker on Thursday night due to a weird situation.
Christian and Alexis react to Tim Weah and Weston McKennie starring in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Manchester City. Then, Christian and Alexis bring on Tifo’s JJ Bull, a comedy soccer content creator, to chat about the comedy world in soccer. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to Saudi Arabia winning the World Cup bid, David Coote & more.
LaFleur was critical of the security at Ford Field for allowing the fan to get near the Packers' sideline before the game.
Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.
Fantasy football managers will need all the help they can get in Week 15, so Scott Pianowski has some under-rostered options that could do just that.
There's a great chance a quarterback will not lift the trophy for just the fifth time in the 2000s.
Here are a dozen plays that shaped the 2024 College Playoff field, plays that could well have resulted in a very different field than we have right now.
Bidding for the game-used ball has already surpassed $12,000.
Oregon and Texas are now the co-favorites for the title, while Boise State, Arizona State and Clemson are the long shots.
Both Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting failed an unspecified gender eligibility test in 2023 and were disqualified from the world championships, which has sparked a controversy in Paris.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman make the case for the Heisman finalists and share their players to watch in the College Football Playoff 1st round matchups.
Week 14 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 15 and the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 15 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 15 half-PPR flex rankings.
At an extraordinary virtual congress Wednesday, FIFA will approve a Saudi bid decried by human rights organizations, via processes that rights advocates call “an elaborate fix” and “a sham from start to finish.”