Alperen Sengun with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

Raptors forward Chris Boucher has received some hateful social media messages over his career, and thinks the legalization of sports gambling has only made things worse.
Simmons thinks Draymond and Lebron are destined for the Lone Star State
All eyes were on Bronny James during Tuesday night's McDonald's All American Game. That's to be expected when you're the eldest son of LeBron James.
The Warriors star is making more 3-pointers than ever.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr remains hopeful that Andrew Wiggins will return this season after the veteran forward missed his 20th straight game because of a family matter. Wiggins has been working out on his own every day but when and if he returns to the defending NBA champions, the training and medical staffs would need to evaluate his fitness and how much he might be able to contribute and how soon. “Beyond that, once he's back our training staff will be able to get with him and see where he is,” Kerr said Tuesday.
It’s so easy to put the Dallas Mavericks’ struggles on Kyrie Irving. Irresistible, even.
Dariq Whitehead averaged 8.3 points per game during an injury-plagued season with the Blue Devils, but he’s still projected to be a first-round pick.
CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls center Andre Drummond missed Chicago's game Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers after he posted on Twitter that he was deleting his social media apps to focus on his mental health. Drummond was ruled out because of personal reasons, according to the Bulls. Coach Billy Donovan said he is hopeful about the possibility of Drummond traveling with the team ahead of Friday night's game at Charlotte.
Monday was Nikola Jokic's 10th 20-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist game of the season, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson in the feat.
Jimmy Butler won’t play in the Miami Heat’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night because of neck soreness.
Even though the Miami Heat faces the very real possibility of having to qualify for the playoffs through the play-in tournament, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra remains a supporter of the play-in concept.
Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven entered this season with the goal of becoming a consistent member of the rotation, but that has yet to become a reality after an ankle surgery derailed his plans.
Tyler Hansbrough, the all-time leading scorer for UNC, discusses life, basketball and why he thinks UNC should have accepted that NIT bid.
“My favorite NBA player ever,” the girl said. “I’ve been collecting him for so long, so that was awesome.”
Dennis Schroder, the smallest player on the Lakers roster, has a higher individual net rating than everyone on the team but LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Three of the Final Four teams could enter a select group.
The Boston Bruins are on course for franchise record wins and points totals, leading some to consider them one of the greatest regular-season wins of all time but which Eastern Conference rival will be the most dangerous in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is facing a possible misdemeanor charge in central Florida after a fan accused the NBA All-Star of hitting him during an argument after a game against the Orlando Magic. Probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery for the March 21 confrontation, an Orlando police case report said. Beal has not been arrested or charged as of Wednesday.
The Springfield Symphony Hall lists a capacity of 2,611. Act surprised on Saturday when the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announces its class of enshrinees for 2023. It's widely assumed that they'll enter the Hall this summer, in what will be a most star-studded event.
Minnesota has been undervalued in the market recently.