Alperen Sengun with the big dunk
Alperen Sengun with the big dunk, 12/29/2023
McGregor hinted last week that he is no closer to a UFC comeback after a two-and-a-half-year absence
The Masters champ had previously said LIV was "not a golf tournament."
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY SportsFormer NFL quarterback and current Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick trolled Aaron Rodgers during a live interview Thursday night by alluding to the injured New York Jets quarterback’s vaccine skepticism. “Hey Aaron. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Class of 2005. How are you?” Fitzpatrick told him, before adding: “Twice vaccinated.” Rodgers, who previously requested that interviewers preface questions to him by stating how many COVID vaccinations they have rec
Nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson offers a short and simple response to what could signal the end of his two-year tenure with the Denver Broncos.
Poulter and Horschel traded some online barbs about swing speeds and LIV money.
‘If you stepped in off the street and you had no idea who’s in the net, he looked like an NHL goalie — except with a little more gray in the beard.’
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson said he was caught off guard by the timing of his benching since the Denver Broncos still have a slim chance of making the playoffs. A disappointed Wilson spoke to the media Friday after practice for the first time since the quarterback was sent to the sideline by coach Sean Payton. Wilson will back up Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was difficult for Wilson to accept — even if there were warning signs. Wilson said the Broncos
Though Russell Wilson is contracted to play for the Denver Broncos for five more seasons, the team is starting Jarrett Stidham for its final two games
At the time, "Rampage" Jackson and Michael Bisping "were like brothers," which made the brutal knockout at UFC 100 devastating to watch.
Karolina Muchova, the No. 8 women's tennis player in the world, will not play in the 2024 Australian Open, she announced on Instagram.
Marc-Andre Fleury never dreamt of seeing his name alongside hockey's goaltending greats. He just wanted to play. And play Fleury did, both on and off the ice. The kid from Sorel, Que., known for his competitive fire and infectious personality, including the odd well-timed prank on a teammate, adored Patrick Roy growing up. "Oh yeah," Fleury said. "Big Montreal Canadiens fan." Decades later, Fleury is poised to pass the four-time Stanley Cup champion for No. 2 on the NHL's all-time wins list. He
What Dolphins injury report reveals
Here’s what’s different from previous weeks.
The story didn’t make Celtics fan laugh, but Heat center Bam Adebayo explains why he told Udonis Haslem’s Bill Russell story.
Ethan Bear is back in the NHL following shoulder surgery after signing a two-year contract with the Washington Capitals. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the long-expected deal with the defenseman Thursday, just over a week since Bear joined the Capitals for practice and they confirmed their intent to sign him. The contract is worth a pro-rated $4.125 million and carries a salary cap hit of $2.0625 million for the rest of this season and the 2024-25 season. “Being fully healthy now and
CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns clinched an unlikely playoff berth — just their second since 2002 — despite numerous injuries this season with a 37--20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night. The Browns (11-5) are assured of a wild-card spot and still have a chance to win the AFC North and maybe the conference's No. 1 overall seed, something that seemed unfathomable just weeks ago as major injuries piled up. But things have cha
Michigan tried to reframe its reaction to getting matched with Alabama in the College Football Playoff. But the Wolverines were less than convincing.
Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant gives an update on her fighting career.
The man behind Georges St-Pierre's success knows UFC contender Shavkat Rakhmonov is "very special" but says "none of it makes any sense" after studying him.
CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of a frantic overtime, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. Bedard, who leads NHL rookies in scoring, sent a wrist shot under the glove of Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck for the first OT goal of his career and his 15th of the season as Chicago earned just its second win in eight games. “It was obviously nice to get the winner in overtime,” said Bedard, who recorded his third tw