Alperen Sengun with the big dunk

Though the move came with plenty of scrutiny and risk, the early returns of handing the keys to the franchise to Scottie Barnes have been promising.
A B.C.-born basketball player at the University of California Berkeley went into the stands Monday to confront a fan who allegedly called him a terrorist.Following Cal's loss to UTEP on Monday in the SoCal Challenge held in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement that Fardaws Aimaq "was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan — including being called a terrorist." "I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such la
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will rock an Indigenous-themed mask after all in honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night.
Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
HoopsHype ranks the 12 best 2023-24 NBA MVP rankings so far, feautiring the likes of Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
The NBA says it is investigating an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated. Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October. “We’re looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Friday. Giddey had no comment when
Chicago has provided few details on the absence of its veteran, who's been away from the team since he was a healthy scratch vs. Columbus on Wednesday.
Harald Hasselbach, who won a Grey Cup and two Super Bowls over his professional football career, has died, the Calgary Stampeders said Thursday. He was 56. The family of the Dutch-born, Canadian-raised defensive lineman said Hasselbach had cancer, the Stampeders said in a release. Hasselbach, who attended South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen, B.C., and the University of Washington, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 1989. He played 50 games for Calgary from 1990-'93, helping
Mercedes star Hamilton has accused his rival team’s principal Horner of “stirring” the pot.
The Raptors are once again struggling to find their footing on a night to night basis.
Heat not prioritizing Zach LaVine; here’s why it wouldn’t make sense
Patrick Mahomes says defenses are “putting themselves out there” if they choose to defend the Chiefs this way.
Elite athletes generally require six to nine months of rehabilitation before they’re ready to return after Achilles surgery, according to experts.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are broken offensively in a way that could not have been anticipated during training camp or even a couple of months ago. Seattle's 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night was the latest example of an offense that's filled with talent but is awful on third downs, inefficient in the red zone and sometimes has game plans that don't make sense. Coach Pete Carroll sounds fed up. He came as close as he ever does to calling out a member of his coaching s
The Boston Bruins have played less than 20 games, but they are already clear favorites in the Atlantic Division.
Ballots for PGA Tour awards for the year won’t be mailed out to players until December, but why wait?
For the second year in a row on the main WWE roster, it's time for Survivor Series War Games - see the match card and predictions.
Novak Djokovic tells a group of British fans to "shut up" after Serbia knocked Great Britain out of the Davis Cup quarter-finals.