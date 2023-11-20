Alperen Sengun with a 2 Pt vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Associated Press

Matt Wallace of England made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole and didn't stop until he birdied the rest of them, tying a European tour best with nine birdies in a row for a 12-under 60 that shot him into the lead Saturday in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. “That was fun,” Wallace said as he walked off the 18th green on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Wallace hit the ball so purely down the stretch that his final six birdie putts covered a total of 15 feet, 8 inches (nearly 5 meters).