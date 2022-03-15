Alligator Chomps Remote Control Boat at Florida Drag Race

An alligator chomped down on a remote control boat at a drag race event in Gainesville, Florida, on March 11.

Footage shows race car driver Alex Laughlin driving a small RC boat towards the alligator near his pit at the aptly named Gatornationals event.

Laughlin posted the video on his Facebook page and described the event as one the “craziest experiences” of his life.

“There’s about a 5-6ft gator in the water beside our pit area where I was driving my sweet new ride,” Laughlin wrote.

“[The alligator] decided to cruise over and eat my boat, it snagged it, looked me dead in the eye, slowly lowered itself like a submarine [and] then about 10 seconds later the boat porpoised back to the surface.” Laughlin said he then drove the boat back to the shoreline. Credit: Alex Laughlin via Storyful