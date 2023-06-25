Alligator Chases Fisherman In Front of Stunned Crowd

An alligator rose out of a pond to chase a fisherman in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on June 20, to the surprise of park-goers.

Video filmed by Micah Kimberlin shows an alligator swim towards the fisherman, before exiting the pond to charge on grass at the panicked man.

Kimberlin said that he was biking with his family when he spotted the alligator swimming quickly towards the fisherman. He added that a few onlookers had kept walking closer to the alligator, and he tried to persuade them to back up.

“We had been telling our 9 year old son that alligators are faster than you think they are and to stay away from the ponds. But even I didn’t realize just how fast they are. As we rode off in shock from what we’d just seen he said ‘Well, I believe you now’”, Kimberlin told Storyful. Credit: Micah Kimberlin via Storyful