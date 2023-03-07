Alligator Allegedly Stolen Over 20 Years Ago Returned to Texas Zoo

An alligator allegedly taken as an egg or hatchling from a Texas zoo over 20 years ago and kept as a pet has finally been returned home.

A staff member at Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo said the alligator, named Tewa, had been in a woman’s private possession for over 20 years. He said the woman had been a volunteer at the farm and zoo and was believed to have taken the alligator while it was a hatchling or in an egg.

The staff member said that once the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department discovered that the woman had the alligator in her possession and that she was unable to meet the legal requirements to keep it, they contacted Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo.

Video released by Texas Game Wardens shows the alligator being relocated to he zoo.

Local media said the woman could face up to $1,000 in fines and fees. Credit: Texas Game Wardens via Storyful