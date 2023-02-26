Allergy Season
High temperatures and no rain leads to early allergy season.
At 44 with more than two decades on the tour, Kuchar's motivation was not about furthering his career, but the careers of his teenage sons.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Christina Black's opportunistic Nova Scotia curling team stole its way into the final four at the Canadian women's championship Friday. Black won back-to-back playoff games by stealing a point in an extra end. Her Dartmouth Curling Club foursome eliminated three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario from contention with a 7-6 victory. Nova Scotia, defending champion Kerri Einarson, Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville were the teams still in content
The Penguins are waiving Kasperi Kapanen as Sidney Crosby and Co. look to keep their 16-year playoff streak alive.
Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory. Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.
One of the richest men in the world is out of the running.
Princess Diana also wore her red and white houndstooth jacket on multiple occasions.
Ted Lasso has hurt the ambitions of American coaches in the Premier League, according to Jim Curtin.
Ahead of his headliner vs. Nikita Krylov, relive Ryan Spann's finish of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281.
The King and Queen Consort will not use the Gold State Coach to travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation, the Sunday Telegraph understands.
Follow live scores and updates as the controversial breakaway competition returns for its second season
Rory McIlroy was among those who called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf’s CEO.
The other umpires reportedly apologized for Bucknor's behavior.
The Winnipeg Jets are gearing up for a deep playoff run with the addition of scoring winger Nino Niederreiter on Saturday.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was upset by Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday. Krejcikova closed the tournament by beating the top three players in the WTA rankings: No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, then Swiatek. No. 8 Daria Kasaktina was also overcome in the second round.
The boxing legend was fighting in the UK for the first time ever, as he went the distance with ex-Geordie Shore star Chalmers at a half-empty O2 Arena
“This is one of the rare homes that checks all of the boxes,” the listing agent told Mansion Global.
The Cavinder twins’ shared TikTok account now has 4.3 million followers. It was 3.3 million when NIL started.
Murray’s wait for a first ATP Tour title since Antwerp in 2019 goes on after Medvedev secured back-to-back wins in Doha
Panthalassa gives Japan its first win in the $20-million Saudi Cup. Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammer finishes second again. Taiba finishes in eighth.
Here's everything we know so far about the rumored 8th season of Outlander.