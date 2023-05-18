Alleged 'senior prank' at Linganore High School under investigation
Frederick County officials are investigating an alleged senior prank that included racist images and hate speech. Frederick County Public Schools officials on Wednesday told 11 News the alleged hate speech incident is being investigated as a possible criminal matter as they've teamed up with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to identify those responsible for creating it and spreading it on social media. A blurry screenshot of a video depicted a racial slur on a field on school property. According to FCPS, the image was part of a compilation video shared on social media by some seniors at Linganore High School sometime after dismissal on Monday.