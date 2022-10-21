Alleged bullying incident at Arvin High School
Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.
The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?
The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h
The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we
J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua
With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.
CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen
The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.
The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his takeaways after watching the film of the opening night win vs. the Cavaliers, provides an injury update on a few Raptors and looks ahead to their next game vs. the Nets.
Kicking off the season with a big comeback win over an elite Eastern Conference foe made for a fun night in Toronto. Here's what stood out most.
We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.
Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea
MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream
The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the