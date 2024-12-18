Aljamain Sterling on his issue with Merab Dvalishvili x Umar Nurmagamedov
Aljamain Sterling joined The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss his fight against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310 and what is next for him at featherweight.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy recap Week 15 highlights, including Lamar Jackson’s 5-TD performance and Josh Allen’s record-setting game. They debate the NFL’s turf controversy, discuss Mahomes’ injury impact, and in *"Tell Us How You Really Feel, Gerald,"* Gerald backs Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. Plus, standout players and bold Week 16 predictions.
There's an interesting situation brewing at the top of the NFC right now. Three teams — the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings — could potentially end the season with the same record.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 16 half-PPR flex rankings.
Week 15 is in the books and we have officially entered the home stretch of the fantasy postseason season on the pod. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don say goodbye to the 'People's Panic Meter' and say hello to the 'Fantasy Bro's Trust Meter' just in time for the fantasy postseason. The two highlight 8 polarizing players and debate if we can trust them in the fantasy postseason and in their Week 16 matchups.
Two former Vikings teammates showed respect for Randy Moss.
Belichick is finding player acquistions in college football similar to how business is conducted in the NFL.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Cubs acquiring Kyle Tucker, the Yankees trading for Devin Williams, the A’s trade tied to their spending and Baseball in the Wild findings in Vietnam.
Week 15's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Colorado star Travis Hunter winning the Heisman trophy. They recall his unique journey to becoming the best player in college football and compare him to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Moss said on an Instagram live that doctors discovered cancer in his bile duct during an unrelated procedure.
Producing the halftime show is the most high-profile responsibility on which Jay-Z and the NFL partner. Roc Nation helps to select performers for key acts including the Super Bowl halftime show.
In today's edition: Belichick to UNC, new hockey CTE study, Rockets and Hawks advance, NFL power rankings, LeBron's TV debut, and more.
There's a great chance a quarterback will not lift the trophy for just the fifth time in the 2000s.
Vince and Dan Titus break down the Bucks win over the Magic in the NBA Cup. Then, Vince and Dan discuss potential landing spots for Jimmy Butler, who might be on the move. Later, Vince brings on Ice Young for The Last Word to discuss OKC, Caitlin Clark & the WNBA.
That was certainly an ending in Warriors-Rockets.
Belichick has never coached in college during his nearly 50 years in the profession.
If self-inflicted drama that teases future problems is the end goal, the Eagles are already there. Give them the rings. Name A.J. Brown the fiasco MVP.
Scottie Scheffler won seven times on Tour last season.
Fried's deal with New York is the largest guaranteed contract for a left-handed pitcher in MLB history.
Adding Fried raises New York’s floor, but Juan Soto’s departure left a massive hole in a lineup that already resembled a slice of Swiss cheese.