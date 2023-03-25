Alister Jack urges Scotland’s next FM to choose collaboration, not confrontation
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has urged the country’s next first minister not to pick fights with the UK Government, calling for whoever takes over from Nicola Sturgeon to “turn from confrontation to collaboration”. The Conservative politician said the election of a new SNP leader, who will then go on to become Scotland’s sixth first minister, was a chance to “reset” the relationship with politicians in Westminster.