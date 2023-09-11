Alistair Stewart on moment he knew something was wrong 'up there' as he reveals more on dementia diagnosis.mp4
Alistair Stewart on moment he knew something was wrong 'up there' as he reveals more on dementia diagnosis.mp4
Alistair Stewart on moment he knew something was wrong 'up there' as he reveals more on dementia diagnosis.mp4
Stephanie Ivey was shocked to hear the words 'E. coli outbreak' come out of the admitting nurse's mouth when she brought her 22-month-old daughter to Rockyview Hospital in Calgary on Sunday afternoon.Until then the only information she had received from Fuelling Brains Braeside, the daycare both her daughter and 3-year-old son attend, was regarding a one-off case of foot-and-mouth disease the week prior. "I felt like a terrible mom because if I had known there was E. coli at the [daycare], I wou
Have you ever wondered why Republicans get so triggered by the mere suggestion of wearing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID? Same.
The new Netflix docuseries on Blue Zones has us reconsidering what we’re eating.
As the digital clock on my computer screen approaches 12pm, I start to wonder when would be an acceptable time to crack into the Tupperware. It’s not so much hunger that drives me away from my inbox and towards my lunchbox, but rather habit, and, dare I say, pursuit of pleasure. If only for five minutes. My lunch rarely survives that long.
Need heart-healthy snacks to eat on the DASH diet? Dietitian Danielle Smith shared her four favorites with Insider.
Last week, Irvine police officers gave the overdose-reversing drug naloxone to a pit bull puppy that they believed might have been exposed to fentanyl.
Los Angeles County officials said they have no plans for new public mask mandates — a sign of how COVID-19 policies have changed in the back-to-normal era.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The graves at the edge of the orphanage tell a story of despair. The rough planks in the cracked earth are painted with the names of children, most of them dead in the 1990s. That was before the HIV drugs arrived. Today, the orphanage in Kenya’s capital is a happier, more hopeful place for children with HIV. But a political fight taking place in the United States is threatening the program that helps to keep them and millions of others around the world alive. The reason for
CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's asked her health minister, as well as her children and family services minister, to "do a full assessment" of an E. coli outbreak linked to Calgary daycares. Alberta Health Services says in a statement that as of Sunday, there were a total of 190 lab-confirmed cases connected to the outbreak which was declared nearly a week ago. That's up from 140 on Friday. It says there are currently 27 patients receiving care in hospital, and that 20 patient
Rocks in Trader Joe’s cookies. Insects in its broccoli-cheese soup. Pieces of plastic in Banquet frozen chicken strips. In recent weeks, U.S. consumers have seen high-profile food recalls for an unappetizing reason: They're contaminated with foreign objects that have no place on a dinner plate. And while no one wants to bite down on stainless steel in peanut butter or bone fragments in smoked sausage, this type of contamination is one of the top reasons for food recalls in the U.S. Food safety e
Amid a rise in COVID-19 infections -- as seen by first lady Jill Biden's recent bout with the virus -- public health experts are tracking the numbers but aren't "predicting that this is going to be a tsunami of hospitalizations and deaths the way we saw a year or more ago," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "Given the level of immunity that we all have ... in other words, people who have been vaccinated, boosted, people who have been infected like you and I, where we have hybrid immunity, the chances of this being an overwhelming rush of cases and hospitalizations is probably low," Fauci, formerly the White House's top pandemic adviser and now a Georgetown University professor, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. The next COVID-19 booster, expected to soon be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will be an effective tool against the spread as it is "going to be pretty well matched to the kinds of viruses that are now circulating," Fauci said.
Zachary Bell remembers the pain of wanting to try new foods but physically being unable to. Bell, 20, dealt with the issue for years, being dismissed as a picky eater by doctors, before he was finally diagnosed with Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) when he was 12. The disorder centres around a phobia of certain tastes, colours or textures. And it limits the amount of food and what a person can eat. "The doctors kept saying it's picky eating, he'll grow out of it," Bell said. Una
Novo Nordisk's decision to launch its weight-loss drug Wegovy in Britain last week despite severe supply constraints may partly have been motivated by a desire to get ahead of rival Eli Lilly's own similar drug, industry sources said. They said Novo may also have been responding to concerns voiced by the British government and patient advocacy groups over the off-label use for weight loss of its diabetes drug Ozempic, which contains the same active ingredient as Wegovy.
The ambulance was struck broadside by a pickup truck at Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
The variant of the virus which causes Covid-19 is ‘highly infectious’, Devi Sridhar said.
Muscle Milk's new plant-based power: Fuel your gains with Caramel Vanilla and Chocolate protein shakes – perfect for vegan or vegetarian fitness enthusiasts!
The Chief of one of Manitoba’s largest First Nations says health care services are in a dire and deteriorating state in his community, and if things don’t improve, he believes it will continue to lead to more harm and more “unnecessary deaths.” “We are sick and tired of bringing our people home in a box, and that’s what is happening here,” Pimicikamak Cree Nation (PCN) Chief David Monias said during a media conference held this week. “Many unnecessary deaths have happened and will continue to ha
Alberta Health Services says it is "highly likely" that the source of an E. coli outbreak that has led to more than 150 cases in Calgary children is food that was distributed from a central kitchen shared between a number of daycare sites in the city.In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the health care agency said that there are now 164 lab-confirmed cases connected to this outbreak — up from 142 the day before.There are currently 27 patients receiving care in hospital, with 19 confirmed as hav
Sarah Lancashire has revealed that menopause symptoms left her unable to remember why she was out shopping when in the supermarket.
I never thought I would be the type of person to drag myself out of bed before absolutely necessary. And I never thought I would be saying this either: but I’ve got a new habit, and it’s changed my life.