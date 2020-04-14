Alison Brie says training for ‘Glow’ helped her battle body dysmorphia

Alison Brie’s work on the Netflix hit series "Glow" may be coming to an end with its fourth and final season. But the 37-year-old actress is opening up about how her training for the show has changed her life forever. “It helped with my relationship to my body times a million,” Brie tells Women’s Health magazine for the May cover. “Before, I always felt at odds with it; I wanted it to be something it wasn’t. But I didn’t have the tools to do that in a healthy way.”

