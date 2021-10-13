Alisal Fire Smoke Billows Over Santa Barbara County, California

The Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County, California, forced evacuations as it grew to 8,000 acres (12.5 square miles) on October 12, only a day after it began, according to official reports.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for Arroyo Hondo Canyon, Refugio Canyon, and other areas. As of the afternoon of October 12, the fire was zero percent contained.

These videos taken by Trisha Butcher, who said she filmed them near Gaviota, California, show the fire emitting smoke plumes. Credit: Trisha Butcher via Storyful