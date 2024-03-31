Alika Williams' two-run triple
Alika Williams knocks a two-run triple to left field, cutting the Pirates' deficit to 5-2 in the top of the 2nd inning
Alika Williams knocks a two-run triple to left field, cutting the Pirates' deficit to 5-2 in the top of the 2nd inning
Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning of the game Saturday between the Blue Jays and Rays when Toronto pitcher Génesis Cabrera exchanged words with José Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop. Tempers flared after Caballero, who layed down a bunt single to drive in a run, continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner's throwing error. Right fielder George Springer ran down the throw past first base and threw to shortstop Bo Bichette, who tagged Caballero out at third base for the final out of the inning.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets were suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball on Sunday for their actions in separate games. And Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was suspended for one game as a result of Ramírez’s actions, Major League Baseball senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill said. Cabrera was penalized for on-field actions that caused a benches-clearing incident during the bottom of the
The former Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, and his wife attended a baseball game on Saturday
That's one way for Tyson Nam to get the UFC's attention again.
Kim Mulkey has long been college basketball’s most colorful, controversial figure. The vitriol among the media toward her borders on unprofessional.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is on the verge of reaching the milestone of 1,000 NHL games, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton is part of the celebration. Carlton remixed her hit song “A Thousand Miles” with Carlson-themed lyrics as part of a collaboration between the team and the production company Fresh Tape Media. On Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, Carlson is set to become the 128th defenseman in league history to skate in 1,000 regular-season games. The
It sounds like Bears GM Ryan Poles had "at least one better offer" on the table for Justin Fields than what he got from the Steelers.
'Blue Bloods' has been on hiatus, thanks to the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Here's what we know about the return of season 14.
Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesLSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey had little to say Saturday about a much-anticipated Washington Post profile exploring her background and coaching career, which she preemptively threatened to sue the paper over last week. Instead, Mulkey went on the offense against yet another newspaper. This time, it was storied West Coast outlet the Los Angeles Times, which published a column critical of her program over the weekend.At a press conference after LSU’s victory over t
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue earned two wins Saturday on the opening day of round-robin play at the world men's curling championship. He defeated Czechia's Lukas Klima 9-8 in an extra end and then posted an 8-5 win over Germany's Marc Muskatewitz at the IWC Arena. "The first day is a little unnerving because you’re not sure what you’re going to get when you put the broom down,” Gushue said. “Today was a good learning opportunity and hopefully the ice stays similar to what it
Gase told his competitor 'take this bumper and Cram it'.
After a brutal first start in Korea, Yoshinobu Yamamoto dazzles over 5 scoreless innings, calming any premature fears of him being a free-agent bust.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Ty Mueller on a three-year, entry-level contract. Mueller, a 21-year-old native of Cochrane, Alta., had 11 goals and 15 assists over 40 games in his junior season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks. "Ty has continued to develop and take important steps forward since we drafted him," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Saturday in a release. "He is a smart two-way hockey player who we look forward to working w
Teoscar Hernández, trying to jump start his career after a disappointing 2023 in Seattle, hits two home runs in the Dodgers' 6-3 win over the Cardinals.
The last two tickets to the NCAA men's tournament Final Four will be punched Sunday. A breakdown of the two massive clashes in the Elite Eight.
Jade Cargill has been added to WrestleMania XL card after making her official WWE SmackDown debut.
Tiger Woods was at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, according to reports. Will he tee it up for the Masters?
HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu has a broken right foot and will be sidelined longer than originally anticipated. The 35-year-old leadoff hitter has been out since fouling a ball off the foot during a spring training game on March 16 and opened the season on the 10-day injured list. Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that a non-displaced fracture was revealed during an MRI on Friday. The break had not been detected previously because of swelling. “Doesn’t really change m
Chan Kim will never forget Friday's round.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's lineup has looked formidable through the first two games of this season — and never more than in the sixth inning Saturday. The Orioles made an entire trip through the batting order without an out starting the bottom of the sixth, with all nine hitters coming in to score. That turned a 3-1 lead into a 12-1 advantage against the Los Angeles Angles. Ryan Mountcastle led off with a walk, and Ryan O'Hearn's single chased Los Angeles starter Griffin Canning. Then Austin H