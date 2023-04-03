Alijah Martin on Final Four for FAU: 'We're just setting the standard'
FAU guard Alijah Martin speaks to WPTV about his love for his fellow Owls and his hopes for the future.
FAU guard Alijah Martin speaks to WPTV about his love for his fellow Owls and his hopes for the future.
Due to the vast loss of life suffered by Russia's troops, there is a "strong undercurrent of opposition to Putin," James Olson told The Sun.
Tim Parlatore tried to walk back comment about Joe Tacopina when pressed by Kaitlan Collins
The video, shared by Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, shows tanks exploding and Russian soldiers jumping out of a burning vehicle in eastern Ukraine.
In a TikTok posted by an audience member on Saturday, two concertgoers can be seen grinding on each other while Swift performed in Arlington, Texas.
Joe Tacopina “pisses off others with his antics, but he’s a blunt object that Donald Trump wants, apparently,” one source says
The "Tonight Show" host also suggested a title for a new Trump book and dished out some relatively “good news” for the former president.
Apple condemned use of AirTag for violence
On Saturday, two days after former President Trump was indicted, some of his supporters gathered to protest in Orange County.
A video shared by Ukraine's military shows a drone striking a Tor-M2 missile system built to destroy airplanes, guided missiles, and drones.
Hush payments were first revealed in 2018, half a decade before Manhattan prosecutors acted
Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his visit for the phone hacking lawsuit claim against the Daily Mail after being asked to move out of the home.
A new study analyzed the DNA of feral dogs living near Chernobyl, compared the animals to others living 10 miles away, and found remarkable differences.
"There is a long trail of people who feel burned in one way or another by Donald Trump. We certainly saw that in the White House," she said on CNN.
Posing with nothing but a passionfruit.
Eric Kilburn Jr. is a 14-year-old with size 23 feet. His quest to find shoes that fit went viral – and he got a call from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.
The former attorney general said it would be a "particularly bad idea" for Trump to testify at trial.
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin conceded defeat on Sunday in a close-fought election for parliament.
The MSNBC anchor asked why Carlson would suggest that Fox News viewers hold on to their guns amid the former president's legal woes.
Scientists say the iguana's behavior was strange and rare, as the reptile keeps to itself and typically eats plants.
The 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' cast member Harrison Ford addressed whether or not he talked to Kevin Costner ahead of his role. Read his full response here.