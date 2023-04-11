Alibaba unveils chatbot as China tightens rules on AI
Alibaba is the latest tech company to enter the artificial intelligence race, as it unveils its own chatbot, Tongyi Qianwen. But it could face restrictions before even launching, as authorities in Beijing have outlined draft regulations to govern AI, including the stipulation that such platforms will reflect the core values of socialism. Also in the show - the IMF forecasts the weakest global economic growth since 1990, and Swiss lawmakers question last month's hasty rescue of Credit Suisse.