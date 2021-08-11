Algerians watching and fighting as wildfires spread
Villagers in northern Algeria did what they could with branches and water hoses to keep wildfires plaguing the region at bay. The army was deployed to help with the firefighting efforts.
Robin Lehner didn't pull any punches when discussing his experiences with the Sabres' medical staff.
Dougie Hamilton, Seth Jones, Zach Werenski, and Darnell Nurse all received massive contracts this offseason. What should we expect in 2022?
U.S. and Canadian broadcasters are reporting record-breaking coverage and viewership rates in women’s sporting events.
This is not a joke, J.R. Smith is really trying to became a college golfer.
The Winnipeg Jets will require all fans to be fully vaccinated to attend home games at Canada Life Centre this season.
Rebecca Marino's surprising run at the National Bank Open continued Wednesday, with the Canadian defeating Paula Badosa of Spain 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Berkeley Trayhorne may never be able to play for a hockey team in her hometown again.
The Winnipeg Jets have avoided arbitraton and signed defenseman Neal Pionk to a four-year contract worth roughly $23.5 million.
This will be Ortiz's first foray into the boxing ring, while Silva won a match in June.
George Karl didn't mince words about Carmelo Anthony's time in Denver.
Aldon Smith turned himself in on battery charges shortly after signing with Seahawks.
Boston is still in a playoff position, but a slump is putting that in peril.
Let's run through a quartet of RBs who could surprise us all in the 2021 season.
Lionel Messi said he's “in the right place” to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.
The Maple Leafs have acknowledged a serious error in the hiring of Dusty Imoo after a collection of concerning "likes" were discovered on his Twitter page.
The world’s most exciting soccer league returns on August 13. Will Manchester City successfully defend its Premier League title, or will there be a new name on the trophy come summer 2022?
Scott PIanowski addresses some of the biggest strategy gaffes that hold fantasy managers back, including the good ones.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lewis Brinson hit two of Miami's three home runs off rookie lefty Ryan Weathers, Sandy Alcantara shut down San Diego for seven brilliant innings and the Marlins avoided a winless road trip by beating the punchless Padres 7-0 Wednesday. The Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak — all on this trip through Colorado and San Diego — while the Padres had their four-game winning streak stopped. The Padres entered the day holding the second NL wild-card spot. The Marlins are in last
CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever John Curtiss has gone on the injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Curtiss is getting some second opinions before determining how to proceed. Curtiss exited the second game of the Brewers’ doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday due to elbow trouble. The NL Central leaders got the 28-year-old Curtiss in a July 30 t
Matt Harmon and Laquan Jones discuss the possibility of the Chargers running back leading all backs in receiving this year.