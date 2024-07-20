Alexandra Harris runs perfect route for TD
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Gray was the Nationals' lone All-Star representative last season.
Saban retired in January after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
Haynes helped popularized the then-new AFL in the 1960s, and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1991.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest headlines coming from SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss Cavan Sullivan making history, Enzo Fernandez’ and what is going on with the USWNT and why they’re having trouble scoring.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap Team USA’s win against Serbia, discuss Knicks owner James Dolan’s angry letter about revenue sharing, check in on the new CBA and play a game centered on NBA expansion.
Garcia was arrested in June for vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, one of a slew of recent incidents that have affected his boxing career.
Russell Westbrook is expected to sign with the Denver Nuggets after reaching a contract buyout with the Jazz.
Adams also told Shannon Sharpe, "If I were to be reunited with anybody, it would be with Aaron [Rodgers]."
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab discuss Brandon Aiyuk’s trade request, break down NFL training camp storylines and play a game called “Two things can be true”.
The sale, which is still pending NWSL approval, will raise Angel City's valuation to $250 million, making it one of the highest-valued women's sports teams in the world.
'I didn't sleep at all' after hearing the news, Tiger Woods said this week.