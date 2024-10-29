Alexander Volkanovski: ‘I’ve got one last crack at this title’
The UFC featherweight joined “The Ariel Helwani Show” about his next fight, the chances of competing in his home country at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia and what he thinks is next.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by one of the newest members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, J.A. Adande, to overreact to the first week of the NBA regular season.
“If I wanted it to look like me, I’d just stand outside the arena and y’all can take photos.”
Elko clarified comments that many speculated were directed at Fisher and LSU coach Brian Kelly, both of whom he worked under as an assistant.
The Yankees need a win to get back in this series.
This, from the head coach of the franchise that brought you Bountygate.
Richardson was thrown into the fire as an NFL starter from Day 1 despite being a raw prospect. Would he and the Colts benefit from a QB change that allows him to develop from the bench?
Fairly or not, most of the blame for the Commanders' successful Hail Mary against the Bears will fall on Stevenson.
Both the Packers and the Patriots may be without their starting quarterbacks for the near future.
If this season isn’t a five-alarm fire screaming for a shakeup, nothing is. And if Jones can’t see that, nothing will change.
Week 8's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
New England scored late to beat its rival, which had huge expectations coming into this season and now sits at 2-6.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
Despite a moment of panic at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts remained optimistic, and the Dodgers are turning the page to Game 3 in New York.
The Midshipmen fumbled three times in the first half.
Get live updates, highlights, stats and analysis on Saturday's action all day long.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
With his prodigious power, the ALCS MVP has reemerged as a main character on New York’s run to its first World Series in 15 years.
While the NCAA and power conferences agreed to expand upon scholarships as part of the settlement, they also imposed roster limits for sports, many of which did not previously exist.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss all the action from the Champions League before welcoming Bradley Wright-Phillips to talk about the MLS playoffs, having Ian Wright as a father, and his infamous raps.