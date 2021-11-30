Alexander Kerfoot earning respect with career year

Not many Maple Leafs fans were happy when Alex Kerfoot stayed in Toronto and Jared McCann never made through the door but Kerfoot is proving doubters wrong this season, playing his 300th NHL game and on track for a career high in points.

On the latest episode of 'In the Mentions', Omar addresses the use of the 'juggernaut' word, assesses Jack Campbell's Vezina credentials, and explains why he's all in on the Leafs this season.

