Alex Verdugo's solo homer (8)
Alex Verdugo hits a home run to right field in the top of the 4th to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead over the Angels
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Karaban averaged over 13 points a game for the Huskies and is the only returning starter for the two-time defending national champs.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
“I’m very excited about the team we have coming in.”
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
In today’s edition: MLB adds Negro Leagues stats, Wolves stay alive, the power-play king strikes again, lacrosse’s hybrid athletes, and more.
After it took off on social media, Justin Fields officially shut down the idea that he’d be playing on special teams for the Steelers.
For the first installment of the 'Data and trends that will define 2024 season' series, Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath joins the show to discuss why '1st downs per route run' should be one of the biggest guides to determine the success and efficiency of wide receivers in the NFL.
Turnovers are an issue but not out of the ordinary as Clark attempts to chase history and the high standards of Candace Parker.
The NFL season will be here before we know it.
Counsell grew up near Milwaukee and spent parts of 18 years with the organization in various roles. But fans weren't going to let him off the hook when he joined the rival Cubs.
Boston stunned the Pacers in their own gym to complete the series sweep.
Walton earned Sixth Man of the Year honors for uplifting Boston’s second unit en route to the 1986 crown.
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
Soto is batting .315 with 14 home runs this season for the Yankees.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. and where the Braves go from here, the Orioles mopping the White Sox and Birmingham–Southern College Panthers making the College World Series despite their school shutting down.
Angel Reese said she wanted to get "knocked down" at the next level, and she got her wish.