Alex Verdugo's RBI double
Alex Verdugo drives an RBI double to left field, scoring Anthony Volpe to extend the Yankees' lead to 4-1 in the 5th inning
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie delivers his full-scale blueprint to finishing Week 7 on a high note.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
No experience? No problem, as Ludvig Åberg takes control of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst
The Dallas Mavericks' backs are officially against the wall Friday night in Game 4 as they face elimination down 3-0 against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.
The Tarheels take the first win of the tournament with a single from outfielder Vance Honeycutt to score the winning run in a walk-off.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
With one month down and between 11-14 games into each team’s schedule, Yahoo Sports checks in to see how the award races are shaping up.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Conor McGregor's three-year layoff from the UFC is getting even longer.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.
A 22-2 Mavericks run in the fourth quarter nearly turned around the 2024 NBA Finals. Instead, the Celtics are one win from title No. 18.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde react to news of a potential bill that will prevent college athletes from becoming employees, preview Week 1, and fight for Joey Chestnut to be reinstated.