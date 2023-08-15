Alex Verdugo's leadoff homer (9)
Alex Verdugo starts the game off with a bang as he hits a leadoff home run to give Boston the early lead
Umpire Ángel Hernández was dealt a legal setback Tuesday, one day after missing a call in Royals’ win over Mariners.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country. The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player. The investigations follow reported social m
Former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria addresses Jeter, player who cursed him, more
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays finally got some rest and, hopefully, did some healing on Monday. Injuries have piled up over a 17-day stretch where the Blue Jays played every day. All-star shortstop Bo Bichette is the most prominent name on Toronto's injured list, but he's far from alone with closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., Platinum Glove centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliable reliever Trevor Richards joining him. The Blue Jays had Monday off and, after hosting the Philadelphia Phil
The Montreal-born athlete appeared on Sportsnet in a look that fans adored.
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, both aiming to get back to .500 in the CFL standings, completed a trade Sunday. The Roughriders (4-5) acquired American quarterback Antonio Pipkin from the Tiger-Cats (3-5) in exchange for Global punter Kaare Vedvik. The six-foot-three, 225-pound Pipkin signed with the Tiger-Cats in July of 2023, dressing for two games. He comes to the Green and White with five seasons of CFL experience, previously spending time with the Montreal Alo
In February 2022, the Maple Leafs revealed Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour after it was discovered while he was being treated for an unrelated injury.
The Angels went all-in at the trade deadline in hopes of rallying for a playoff spot and keeping Shohei Ohtani happy. It has not gone well.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is scared to fly. Outfielder Seth Brown of the Oakland Athletics, too. They are hardly the only ones. Longtime manager Dusty Baker would bet that anxiety in the air has shortened more than a few careers. He recalls watching terrified teammates and coaches cling tightly to photos of their loved ones during bumpy flights. “There’s no helping them,” Baker said. “A lot of times they have a couple drinks more than they should on the plane. I
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Teams that stay in the Williamsport complex for the Little League World Series will continue to sleep in single beds in the wake of last year’s incident where a boy seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk. Little League International made the change last year after 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, was injured in August. “Out of an abundance of caution, we placed all beds individu
NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Ángel Hernández lost again in his racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case on Tuesday. The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a 2021 District Court decision that granted MLB a summary judgment. The Cuba-born Hernández, hired as a big league umpire in 1993, sued in 2017. He alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passe
Daniel Cormier says Conor McGregor should think twice before stepping in the octagon with "BMF" champ Justin Gaethje.
Jessica Mulroney is giving fans a glimpse into her workout routine.
Bobby Baun, a hard-nosed defenceman who entered hockey lore by helping the Toronto Maple Leafs to the 1964 Stanley Cup on a broken leg, has died at the age of 86. Born Sept. 9, 1936, in Lanigan, Sask., as Robert Neil Baun, he played 17 seasons in the NHL. The NHL Alumni Association announced his death on Tuesday, but the cause of death was not released. The five-foot-nine 175-pounder collected 37 goals, 187 assists and 1,489 penalty minutes in 964 regular-season games from 1956 to 1973. He added
Daniel Cormier is not fond of USADA potentially bending the rules for former UFC dual champion and "Ultimate Fighter" coach Conor McGregor.
James Harden dropped a nuclear bomb during his China tour against Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey: James Harden on his China tour: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me ...
This is Spain's first-ever trip to the Women's World Cup final.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Once again, Sweden finds itself in a very familiar spot — playing for third place at the Women's World Cup. The Swedes were the third-place finishers four years ago in France, and at the first World Cup in 1991. With a 2-1 loss to Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday in Auckland, Sweden will again play for third against the loser of Wednesday's match between England and host Australia in Sydney. The loss was disappointing for third-ranked Sweden after knocking off the
