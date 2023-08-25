Alex Verdugo's leadoff homer (11)

Associated Press

Novak Djokovic's return to the U.S. Open after missing it last year because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19 will come against an opponent who never has played in the tournament, while defending women's champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff were drawn Thursday into a possible quarterfinal matchup. Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 men's champion at Flushing Meadows, and No. 6 seed Jannik Sinner could meet in the men's quarterfinals again. Instead of a public draw ceremony, the U.S. Tennis Association has set up its women's and men's singles brackets behind closed doors in recent years and did so again Thursday, when The Associated Press was invited to have a reporter present in a room at Arthur Ashe Stadium as an observer.