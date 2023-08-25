Alex Verdugo's leadoff homer (11)
Alex Verdugo hits a leadoff home run to right-center field to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead over the Dodgers in the bottom of the 1st inning
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
Windham Rotunda, who wrestled in WWE as Bray Wyatt, has died. He was 36 years old. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (known as Triple H) confirmed Rotunda’s sudden passing Thursday on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the …
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul DeJong had a memorable first day with the Giants with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in San Francisco's 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. San Francisco salvaged the final game of the three-game series to finish 2-4 on the trip, rebounding after closer Camilo Doval blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning on Bryce Harper's homer that rang off the foul pole in right field. It was Doval's fourth straight blown s
Alek Manoah's season is primed to continue, even if he's no longer on the Toronto Blue Jays major-league roster.
Schneider did not hold back after yet another loss to the Orioles that pushed his club even further out of the playoff picture.
A three-game series between the two worst teams in Major League Baseball drew fewer fans than an average Miami Marlins game.
The New York Yankees radio announcer gave her two cents on the team's performance as they sit in last place in their division.
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
Tennis’s prodigal son sported a Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Less than a week after winning the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless the president of the country's soccer federation steps down for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their victory. Luis Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, has remained defiant despite immense pressure to resign. The kiss marred the title celebrat
Kevin Gausman has done everything the Blue Jays could've expected and more in 2023, but the team has been unable to convert his starts into wins.
Get to know the Spanish tennis player's parents, Carlos Sr. and Virginia, and brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andre De Grasse is keeping his head high despite leaving this year's World Athletics Championships without any hardware. De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final, and Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the worlds. "I made the final through all of this challenging season," he said. "I shouldn’t have been here, to be honest. I shouldn’t have been in the final just the way my season was going." De Grasse, who had reached the podium a
Rory McIlroy overcomes a back problem to fire an even-par 70 and put himself in contention after the first round of the Tour Championship.
The Australian needed hospital treatment on his wrist and may not compete this weekend.
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?
Canada has never medaled at the Basketball World Cup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander evidently has his sights on changing that, and his team sent a serious message on the opening night of the tournament. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Canada topped France 95-65 in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday night. It cap Day 1 of the World Cup that's also being held in the Philippines and Japan. Canada outscored France 25-8 in the third quarter, turning what was a three-point game at the h
Novak Djokovic's return to the U.S. Open after missing it last year because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19 will come against an opponent who never has played in the tournament, while defending women's champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff were drawn Thursday into a possible quarterfinal matchup. Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 men's champion at Flushing Meadows, and No. 6 seed Jannik Sinner could meet in the men's quarterfinals again. Instead of a public draw ceremony, the U.S. Tennis Association has set up its women's and men's singles brackets behind closed doors in recent years and did so again Thursday, when The Associated Press was invited to have a reporter present in a room at Arthur Ashe Stadium as an observer.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for the rest of the season because of a torn ligament in his right elbow, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday night. The Angels don’t yet know whether the major league homers leader and 10-game winner will need surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament for the second time. Ohtani had his first Tommy John surgery in late 2018, following his AL Rookie of the Year season. “A tough day for him,” Minasian said. “Tough
The Dodgers defeat the Cleveland Guardians 6-1 in a game that takes two days to complete. Mookie Betts ties a career high with five hits in a game.