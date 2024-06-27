Alex Sarr gets his wish, heads to Wizards with 2nd overall pick

Yahoo Sports' Isis Young, Krysten Peek, Lamar Hurd and Tom Haberstroh react to Washington selecting the French forward.

Video Transcript

Well, Alex Star is the number two pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

He got his wish.

The Washington Wizards were the only team that he really interacted with.

Visited.

Worked out with KP your thoughts on star going to the Wizards.

I love this pick.

You know, I've, I've gotten a chance to know star and see him develop over the past four years elite room protector at 7 ft one.

What was so interesting to me is when I went to see him in Australia is during warm up, he really made his three point shot a priority.

So he has that budding three point threat in the pick and, and he's someone I think to keep an eye on 23 years down the road.

When we're looking back at the top players in this draft, Lamar, you're interested in how he pairs with Jordan Poole.

Yes, because Jordan Poole did not have the season last season that he was hoping to have that the Wizards were expecting him to have after they saw what he did in Golden State the way he succeeded there.

So now he gets a pair with SAR in pick and roll.

Game pick and pop.

I want to see how that develops.

Ok. And Tom, yeah, I think he needs to get bigger.

He needs to get stronger.

I mean, I said this before the show 48% on layups last year.

In, in Australia, he's got to get better, better on that because lay ups and it's a big man should be at 70%.

And for him he can, he can jump, he can dunk and he's got a little bit of a three point shot but just made 28%.

I don't trust him as a shooter yet, but he can develop that.

But he first thing he has to do is get stronger and then he and Poole can have a lot of finishing plays at the rim.

All right, KP.

Coming to you with player comparisons here.

Who do you feel like Alex Starr resembles?

I think he reminds me a lot of Jared Jackson junior in Memphis, especially coming in the league.

You look at Jared Jackson, what he did at Michigan State elite rim protector.

Does he have a Polish game off the block as a shooter?

No, but the potential is there.

So you look at that and how athletic he can win, stretch the floor, be that inside out presence.

He can be that same thing in Washington.

Ok. Love it.

Well, Washington gets what they wanted and Alex are the Frenchman goes number two overall.