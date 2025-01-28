Alex Pereira calls for Jon Jones fight, shares the two had a phone call
Alex Pereira joined The Ariel Helwani show to discuss his conversations with Jon Jones and calls out the UFC heavyweight champ.
KOC is joined by 3x NBA champion Danny Green & Minnesota Timberwolves insider Dane Moore to answer fan questions on this Mailbag Monday.
Jerry Jones introduced Brian Schottenheimer as the Cowboys’ next head coach on Monday afternoon.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss whether the Astros trading Ryan Pressly could mean a reunion with Alex Bregman is in the cards, Steve Cohen's comments on negotiating a Pete Alonso contract and a possible controversy in the LIDOM championship series.
Coen was hired to take over in Jacksonville after already verbally agreeing to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as offensive coordinator.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.
Glenn and Mougey, the team's new head coach and general manager, will decide on whether to keep Rodgers in the Jets' new era.
McClung will aim for a slam dunk contest three-peat against Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis and Andre Jackson Jr..
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the outfielder position.
It was impossible not to notice that even as the Hurts-Nick Sirianni tension from last season simmers more calmly, the two nonetheless continue to tell different stories about their partnership.
To remember the life of Kobe Bryant on the five-year anniversary of his heartbreaking passing, Larry Nance Jr. opens up about being a rookie during Bryant’s last season in the NBA.
The Astros don't have a ton of room for Alex Bregman if he re-signs with the team.
The Chiefs and Mahomes are once again a topic of debate for NFL officiating.
Luvu drew two fines from the NFL, also getting docked $16,883 for an illegal hip-drop tackle.
Jones rushed for over 3,000 yards from 1991 through 1993 with the Huskers.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Jacksonville officially announced Coen as the team's new head coach on Friday after a messy hiring process.
"People who say that don't know a damn thing about officiating."
Brian Schottenheimer appears to be furthest along the road to a job offer, but Kellen Moore is more widely regarded around the league as a play-caller who is adapting to league trends.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
Larry Nance Jr. joins KOC to reflect on his experiences with former teammate, Kobe Bryant, as the five-year anniversary of his passing approaches & Tom Haberstroh drops in with the latest NBA news and notes.