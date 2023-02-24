Alex Murdaugh denies murdering son, wife on stand

STORY: Disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh took the stand on Thursday in a dramatic testimony four weeks into the high-profile trial…

He admitted to lying to investigators about his whereabouts on the night of the killings. …

Both said he had nothing to do with the death of his wife and son – who were gunned down at dog kennels in 2021 on the family's estate .

Griffin: Did you take this gun or any gun like it and blow your son’s brains out on June 7th or any day, or any time?

Murdaugh: “No, I did not.”

Griffin: “Mr. Murdaugh, did you take a 300 blackout [gun], such as this, and fire it into your wife Maggie’s leg, torso, or any part of her body?”

Murdaugh: “No, I did not.”

Griffin: “Did you shoot a 300 blackout [gun] into her head causing her death?”

Murdaugh: “Mr Griffin, I didn’t shoot my wife or my son anytime, ever.”

Prosecutors have said Murdaugh, the scion of an influential South Carolina legal family, killed his wife and child to generate sympathy and distract from an array of financial crimes for which he is also facing criminal charges, an alleged motive that Murdaugh's lawyers have argued does not make sense.

Among the critical evidence seen by jurors: a cellphone video in which Murdaugh's voice could be heard at the kennels minutes before his wife and son were fatally shot at close range, contradicting what he had told investigators following the incident.

GRIFFIN: “Were you in fact at the kennels at 8:44 on the night maggie and paul were murdered?”

MURDAUGH: “I was.”

The 54-year-old said he was suffering from paranoia at the time tied to a drug addiction to opioids, and did not trust the police.

Murdaugh: “i wasn’t thinking clearly. i don’t think i was capable of reason, and i lied about being down there and i’m so sorry that i did. “

If convicted of murder, Murdaugh faces between 30 years in prison and a life sentence without the possibility of parole.