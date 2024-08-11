Alex Jackson's RBI double
Alex Jackson rips an RBI double to left field, cutting the Rays' deficit to 4-2 in the 5th inning
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
Sam Darnold started, but J.J. McCarthy was the story for the Vikings.
Day 15 of the Paris Olympics was big for Team USA with women's soccer, men's basketball, and track and field earning several gold medals.
Those performances boosted USA Track & Field’s medal count at these Olympics to 34.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
Fisher claimed his second medal of the Games, after winning bronze in the 10k meters.
In today's edition: The USWNT's new "Big Three," Grant Fisher spotlight, Khelif wins gold, "Layers of the Games," and more.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
To conclude 'rankings week' on the pod we have Yahoo Fantasy's newest member Tera Roberts join Matt Harmon to identify six make or break ADPs in 2024. Harmon and Roberts discuss six players that need to have career years to justify their current draft positions. The two specifically highlight a trio of 3rd year WRs that have major exceptions in 2024 despite rough seasons in 2023.
Between some huge moments at the Stade de France to Stephen Curry's comeback win for Team USA, Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided some incredible photos.
Pedro Grifol is finally out, but the damage is already done.
Parker Meadows somehow robbed what should have been a two-run home run late Wednesday in Seattle.
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
Wilson is the youngest male ever to make the U.S. Olympic track & field team.
Justin Fields has a big opportunity in the Steelers' preseason opener.
Russell Wilson sits as the Steelers' QB1. For now.
Thomas looked like a rising star for the Cowboys, until his relationship with the team went sour.