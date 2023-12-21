Alex Caruso rises up and throws it down
Alex Caruso rises up and throws it down, 12/20/2023
This is the most L.A. thing you could possibly imagine.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the moment on the latest episode of his podcast, 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce'
The Spaniard is reportedly earning upwards of £450million from the move.
Jason Kelce took full responsibility for a false-start penalty that ended up costing the Eagles four points.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former NBA G League player allegedly admitted to fatally strangling a woman whose remains were found earlier this month near Las Vegas, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Chance Comanche, 27, was taken into custody last week in Sacramento, California, where he described for Las Vegas detectives the alleged murder of Marayna Rodgers, 23, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department affidavit. “I cannot comment on the substance of any statements made to la
Steph Curry hit a game-winning three to lead the Warriors past the Celtics, prompting Shaq to ask whether he should be part of the NBA's GOAT debate.
Cameras caught the Chiefs tight end and the Patriots head coach talking after their Week 15 game. Here's what was said between the two.
Jalen Hurts opened some eyes with his questions surrounding the Eagles' "commitment." He has the support of his center, veteran Jason Kelce.
“WOMEN — you have to stop leaving negative comments on other women’s pages,” one fan posted on Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram.
Brad Marchand doesn't have to say a word when a new player walks into the Boston Bruins' locker room. The standard and expectation was set long ago. It started with former captain Zdeno Chara and continued when the torch was passed to Patrice Bergeron. The 'C' was then handed down to Marchand when the latter retired this summer. Every player is held to account — top-line forward or seventh defenceman — regardless of where they fit in the team's hierarchy. "It's known that's how it works," Marcha
The Canadian TV host and Olympian is taking up a position as an advisor for the Professional Women's Hockey League.
The celebrity coaches and audience voted for the last one standing among the NBC show's five finalists The post ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Winner Revealed: Who Claimed the $100,000 Prize and Record Deal? appeared first on TheWrap.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have claimed Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL team announced Tuesday. The Jaguars paced Rourke on waivers Saturday. He began the season on Jacksonville's practice roster and had two stints on the team's active roster. By signing Rourke off waivers, the Patriots must place him on their 53-man active roster. Rourke is in his first NFL season after a standout 2022 CFL campaign with the B.C. Lions. The
Looks like it’s time for “Deflategate” Round 2.
According to a recent report, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers are expected to eventually complete a Zach LaVine trade.
The Masters already has the smallest field of the majors. The 2024 edition could be one of the smallest in years depending on the first three months of the PGA Tour season. Schenk qualified by reaching the Tour Championship for the first time.
Dillon Brooks made some statements in his first game back in Memphis last Friday. The Mississauga, Ont., native scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half as the Houston Rockets overcame a double-digit, first-half deficit to top the Grizzlies 103-96. After going 1-of-9 from the field, he hit a three-pointer with 40 seconds left for a 99-94 lead. He also stole an in-bounds pass later, sealing the win for Houston. Brooks was once a mainstay in Memphis, where he was drafted and spent six seasons
The 'Cravings' cookbook author and the EGOT winner posed together with three of their kids at son Miles' basketball game
DENVER (AP) — It was Russell Wilson who got a tongue-lashing from Sean Payton, but if the Denver Broncos blow their chance to end an eight-year playoff drought, it's the veteran head coach who will be getting an earful from fans over the same kinds of game management miscues that plagued his predecessor. The Broncos (7-7) have engineered a remarkable recovery from their 1-5 start that featured losses at home to underdogs quarterbacked by Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Howell and Zach Wilson while Payton w
TORONTO — It was clear from the start of the Toronto Raptors season that Gary Trent Jr. would be the odd man out, moving from the starting rotation to the bench. But Trent's learning to feel the rhythm of the game before subbing in and that awareness paid off with his first ever NBA double-double, leading Toronto past the undermanned Charlotte Hornets 114-99 on Monday. Trent scored a season-high 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors rallied after trailing for the first three quarters of the g